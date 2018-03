Explore Information Services’ SuperVision Licence Monitor now monitors driver’s licence status and offers ad-hoc motor vehicle record abstracts in all provinces and territories.

The company says it’s now the only such service that covers all 50 states and Canada.

With continuous licence monitoring, managers receive daily updates on licence status, citations, medical certificate status, and CSA infractions.

A related mobile app added this years offers on-the-go notifications.

www.solera.com