System cleans trailers in three minutes

Istobal has launched its Hw’intrawash in North America, promising to clean a 53-foot trailer in as little as three minutes, or clean and sanitize the unit in six minutes.

At the heart of the automated equipment is a pumping system that delivers 33 gallons per minute at 1,100 psi, as well as accurate chemical dosing, the company says. Up to two different chemical products can be selected depending on the requirements.

The equipment comes with a fixed base, with an elevator platform or lateral movement as an option, and can be installed outdoors, in a wash bay or on a loading dock. Stainless steel guides are moved by a conveyor motor, which is controlled by a frequency converter that regulates speeds on each pass. An optional stainless-steel hopper will collect waste from the interior wash process and incorporates a self-rinsing arch.