T680 now offered with MX-11, AMT

Kenworth’s T680 can now be ordered with the Paccar MX-11 engine and proprietary automated transmission designed to support linehaul and regional haul applications with gross vehicle weights up to 110,000 pounds.

The MX-11 offers up to 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque, and is 400 pounds lighter than 13-liter engines. The Paccar transmission, meanwhile, is up to 105 pounds lighter than comparable transmissions, the company says.

Other features of the transmission include a 1.2-million-km oil change interval, a maintenance-free clutch, and a fluid pressure detection system that monitors fluid levels.

The transmission is paired with Kenworth’s new column-mounted shifter that puts gear choices and engine brake controls at a driver’s fingertips.

The 12-speed transmission is also available with MX-13 engines rated up to 410 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.