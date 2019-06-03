Terex expands lineup for transmission work

Terex Utilities has added three new telescopic and material handling models to its TL Series of aerial devices, supporting transmission work.

The TL80, TL100, and TL80/112 provide respective 80-, 100- and 112-foot working heights, and boast what the company refers to as “strong working ranges”. The TL100, for example, has a horizontal reach of more than 61 feet, and a maximum material handling capacity of 1,000 lb.

All three models feature end-mounted two-person platforms with capacities up to 700 lb. Self-leveling platforms rotate 180 degrees.

The TL80 and TL80/112 are also available with an optional side-mounted platform and a jib capacity up to 2,000 lb.

Each TL unit can be lowered to within inches of the ground, to make it easier to hand off tools or clear out any debris.

Compared to traditional transmission units, they can typically be mounted on chassis with a lower gross vehicle weight. The TL80, for example, can be mounted on a tandem-axle chassis with a 33,000-lb. gross vehicle weight.

The boom design, meanwhile, increases space in the bed and the access to the bucket. And the high-grade steel used in the upper and lower boom sections reduce weight while delivering a rigid structure, Terex Utilities says.

The lower boom comes with a fiberglass lower boom insert and an upper boom that allows the TL80 and TL80/112 Category B Dielectric to be rated for 138kV work. The TL100 can be rated up to 69kV.