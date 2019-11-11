Thermo King reveals lighter-weight TRU

Thermo King has introduced the SLXi Local transportation unit, which it says is up to 200 lbs lighter than other offerings. The company says it’s ideal for urban distribution and weight-sensitive operations.

The SLXi Local is thinner and quieter, coming standard with the Thermo King Whisper kit, the company announced, reducing sound by three decibels.

It uses R452A refrigerant, which the company says reduces global warming impact by 45% compared to other refrigerants.

The new unit comes standard with telematics hardware, enabling Thermo King ConnectedSuite telematics to be turned on at the flip of a switch.