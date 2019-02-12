Tire Anti-Skid Stick helps spot frozen wheels

Manufacturer Direct’s Tire Anti-Skid Stick, dubbed TASS, offers drivers a visual indicator to help spot frozen wheels caused by issues such as brake shoes that have frozen to a drum.

The polyurethane tire stick will fold back against a wheel at speeds above 30 km/h and is colored with a high-density safety dye to help ensure it can be seen in low light.

Its zinc-coated mounting clip hammers onto the wheel rim, and Manufacturer Direct says it will stay in place even after tire replacements. Unlike other models on the market, it will work on steel and aluminum rims alike, the company adds.