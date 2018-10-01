Tire cage offers care when adding air

Martins’ new heavy-duty Tire Inflation Cages (MIC-6HD) have been unveiled to protect maintenance teams during the tire inflation process.

The new cages include six heavy-duty reinforcement bars, a pneumatic safety valve on the cage door, an air hose with lock-on chuck, and an air deflection system for maximum containment. And the designs comply with safety-related regulations in both North America and Europe.

The MIC-6HD users can choose from the Inflation Cage 6 Bars HD, the Inflation Cage Kit with an automatic inflator kit, or the Inflation Pit Stop 6 Bars HD.