Tire monitoring option added to ELD app

Blue Ink Technology (BIT) has introduced a new tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) that works in conjunction with its electronic logging device app.

Tire pressure is automatically added to a driver vehicle inspection report, based on thresholds set by the carrier or driver. Alerts about pressures and temperature are also delivered to drivers when they log into their BIT app.

No hardwiring is involved. Wireless sensors screw onto tire valve stems.

The system works on Android and Apple devices.