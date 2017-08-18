TMW unveils new trip planning tool

NASHVILLE , Tenn. — TMW Systems revealed a new trip planning tool called TruETA earlier this week at its user conference.

The new tool calculates estimated time of arrival for each stop along a commercial truck’s route.

“Hitting the customer’s delivery window is no longer an aspirational goal for carriers – it is imperative from a customer service score and financial standpoint,” said Ray West, senior vice-president and general manager, TMS solutions for TMW. “TruETA helps eliminate much of the guesswork and manual data that comes with the trip planning process, and helps fleets reduce the risk of a dissatisfied customer.”

The new application is available to users of TMW’s Innovative IES, TMW.Suite, TMWSuite and TruckMate transportation management solutions.