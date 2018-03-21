TomTom unveils Trucker tool

TomTom Trucker, a GPS navigation device, has been unveiled in two sizes and with a lifetime subscription for TomTom Truck Maps in the U.S. and Canada.

The information can be updated by wi-fi, and includes tailored routes to guide drivers to more than 1,500 truck-related points of interest such as fuel stops and travel centers. The routes are customized based on vehicle dimensions, weight, cargo, and maximum speed, delivering what TomTom says is a realistic arrival time.

Alerts are generated for stopped traffic and common accident locations, too.

The TomTom Trucker 620 has a six-inch screen, while its counterpart the 520 has a five-inch screen.