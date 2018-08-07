Toyo launches pair of super singles

Toyo Tire has launched a pair of super-single tires – the Nanoenergy M675 longhaul drive tire and M175 longhaul trailer tire – that are among the most fuel-efficient offerings in the company’s lineup.

Each model features a low-rolling-resistance tread compound and is SmartWay verified.

The tires also feature a proprietary Nano Balance Technology that Toyo says contributes to more precisely arranged molecules in the tread compound, delivering the low rolling resistance and improving grip, especially in wet conditions.

The M675 drive tire has a six-groove design and 24/32-inch tread depth, while the seven-groove M175 has a 13/32-inch tread depth.

The tires’ e-balance features are also designed to reduce irregular wear and increase longevity.

