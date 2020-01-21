Transflo adds Surfsight dashcams, video feeds

Transflo has introduced the AI-12 Dual Facing Dashcam to its Mobile+ product family for truck fleets.

The related Surfsight video system offers real-time insights into fleet performance, integrating front-facing and cab-facing cameras in a cloud-based system. The camera uses built-in artificial intelligence to detect road hazards, while infrared images are used to recognize driver distractions – and alert drivers when they occur.

Surfsight streams the video to cloud-based servers, where it can be reviewed through a customized online dashboard running on any type of device, Transflo says.