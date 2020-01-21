Truck News

Transflo adds Surfsight dashcams, video feeds

Transflo has introduced the AI-12 Dual Facing Dashcam to its Mobile+ product family for truck fleets.

The related Surfsight video system offers real-time insights into fleet performance, integrating front-facing and cab-facing cameras in a cloud-based system. The camera uses built-in artificial intelligence to detect road hazards, while infrared images are used to recognize driver distractions – and alert drivers when they occur.

Surfsight streams the video to cloud-based servers, where it can be reviewed through a customized online dashboard running on any type of device, Transflo says.

 


John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
