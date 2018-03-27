Two upgrades to Eaton EverTough

Eaton has enhanced its aftermarket line of EverTough Self-Adjust and Manual-Adjust clutches.

The release bearing has been upgraded with wider thrust pads to improve the interface with the release fork. That, the company says, increases the contact area for the fork and results in less wear. A third grease zerk fitting has also been added to support routine lubrication.

EverTough clutches include genuine Eaton components and are designed for older vehicles. They’re available in seven-, eight-, nine-, and 10-spring designs, with torque ratings from 1,400 to 2,050 lb-ft, and include premium dampers to reduce driveline vibration.

They come with a one-year warranty with unlimited mileage. A two year-warranty comes with the Genuine Eaton Clutch Installation Kit.

www.eaton.com/roadranger.