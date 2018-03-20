uStart to help you start

The uStart power systems that are already helping to start Class 6 trucks are now cleared to for use in Class 7 and 8 day cabs with up to 12-liter engines.

The drop-in Group 31 battery replacement offers a level of starting power not found with typical batteries, particularly when it comes to tough duty cycles or cold temperatures, Ioxus says. The system reduces the stress on starters and provides jumpstart capabilities as well.

The uStart is built with ultracapacitors, and uses electronics to monitor, manage and control power on a vehicle’s electrical bus. This minimizes cycling on the remaining batteries, the company adds.