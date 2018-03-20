Truck News

Utility unveils 4000AE drop deck

Utility’s new lightweight 4000AE Drop Deck flatbed trailer offers many features found in the company’s combo flatbed of the same name. And the final result weighs less than some all-aluminum trailers, but at a “more sensible combo-trailer price,” the company says.

Developed for heavy or awkward loads, the drop deck combines three- and four-inch aluminum crossmembers. It comes standard with a 39,000-pound coil haul package, with a five-foot span of aluminum cross members tapered from four inches to three inches on eight-inch center lines.

Other features include the ConMet aluminum hub system that sheds 541 lb. off the weight of the previous design.

 

