Volvo expands parameters eligible for over-the-air updates

Volvo Trucks has added more parameter updates to its Parameter Plus subscription package, and now offers more than 250 paramaters that can be changed over the air. The Parameter Plus package allows for up to 50 parameter updates per year.

Volvo says nearly 17,000 of its trucks are benefiting from over-the-air update capabilities. Parameter categories include: road speed; cruise control; transmission settings; idle shutdown; and fuel economy.

A new offer is comfort shift, a software package that provides smoother launches when load shifting must be minimized, offering drivers a smother smart and gentler drive, Volvo claims.

Parameter updates can generally be done remotely in less than 10 minutes, while over-the-air software updates take less than 20 minutes.