Volvo updates collision warning system

Volvo has unveiled the latest generation of its Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) collision mitigation system, which will be standard in VNR and VNL models and also available in the VNX.

VADA 2.0 integrates radar and camera readings to monitor surrounding traffic, and activate alerts or emergency braking if required.

The system is available in the third quarter of 2019, while several updates will roll out through the year to follow.

The latest version of automatic emergency braking will operate across multiple lanes of traffic, while updated lane departure warnings include adjustable volume and mute settings and will allow drivers to turn the system off for up to 10 minutes.

Highway departure warning and braking will slow a vehicle by a pre-defined speed if a driver doesn’t act on a lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control with Cruise Auto Resume will automatically return a truck to cruise speeds when the vehicle begins to move above 16 km/h.

A driver awareness support system builds on this with an in-cab windshield-mounted camera that combines images with data to support activities like driver coaching.

Future updates will include adaptive cruise control with traffic stop and driver go, lane change support with adjustable audible alerts, and standalone data capturing that doesn’t require lane departure warnings.