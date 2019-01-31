WABCO offers retrofit safety systems

Wabco is ensuring advanced safety systems are not limited to the newest equipment off an assembly line.

OnSide and OnGuardActive systems are now both available as retrofit kits, introducing collision-mitigation technology onto existing trucks.

OnSide Blind Spot Detection uses radar to monitor a 160-degree blind spot range, and will sound a warning if any cars are in that space.

OnGuardActive is a radar-based system that can offer collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warnings. It can actively apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a rear-end collision.

Meanwhile, the company’s SafeStart family of products includes the puck-like Dump Box Position Sensor Retrofit that will warn drivers if dump bodies are still extended when a truck exceeds a programmed speed. It uses non-contact magnet sensors rather than mechanical plunger switches, which the company says will extend durability.