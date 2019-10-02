Wabco TailGuard keeps an eye behind trailers

As drivers keep their eyes on the road, Wabco TailGuard can now keep an eye on the space behind the trailer.

The latest Wabco offering combines a blind spot detection system with active braking when paired with the Wabco Roll Stability Support on trailers. Trailer-mounted sensors will monitor a six-foot radius behind reversing vehicles, activating brakes if they are not applied within two or more feet of the object.

The technology monitors stationary and moving objects, whether they come in the form of pedestrians, vehicles, cargo or infrastructure, and will activate brakes to slow or stop vehicles, the company says.