Walter grinders for prolonged use

Walter Surface Technologies’ Ironman and Ironman PS heavy-duty grinders have been unveiled with several features to support strenuous, prolonged use.

Both models offer 1,750 watts of power, six-inch wheel capacity, a Quick-R instant release function, and the Walter Stabilizer that the company says reduces vibration and extends the life of abrasives by up to 30%

The Ironman PS adds a deadman switch and mechanical brake. Release the trigger and a grinding wheel will stop turning within two seconds. Cutting wheels will stop turning in 1.5 seconds.