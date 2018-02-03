Weights sent to the back office

EUGENE, Ore. — Air-Weigh and 3rd Eye MobileVision have introduced a way to connect on-route bin weight data with third-party route-management software.

Air-Weigh’s BinMaxx scales offer the weights in real time through 3rd Eye’s Hurricane Gateway. The Air-Weigh onboard scales include a dual-point calibration system that the company says helps to capture the accurate weights of front-load containers, while the sensors also compensate for temperature differentials and can integrate with on-board computers like Hurricane Gateway.

The data that emerges makes it possible to see where services are over- or under-utilized.