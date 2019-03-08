Western Products unveils heavy-duty v-plow

Western Products’ new 10’6” Heavy-Duty MVP 3 v-plow lineup has been unveiled for Class 4-6 vehicles in heavy-duty applications.

It comes with 45-inch-tall flared wings to accommodate the wider plow and increase the ability to move larger amounts of snow.

The design incorporates a T-frame that uses a solid, one-piece construction including integrated blade angle stops and an oscillating pivot bar. Other enhancements include a thick moldboard, robust base angle, eight vertical ribs, and the torsional strength and rigidity made possible with what’s known as the Western Power Bar.

A trip-edge design protects equipment from hidden obstacles whether in a v-mode, scoop, or blade configuration, Western Products says. There’s also a steel gap cover and UltraLock double-acting cylinders. Curb guards come standard.