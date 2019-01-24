Western Star enhances Model 4700

Western Star has enhanced its 4700 model, introducing a series of changes in the name of productivity, safety, upfitting time, and weights.

Cummins X12 engines are now available under the hood, and at 2,050 lb. it’s 600 lb. lighter than other medium-bore engines in the 10-13-liter category. That engine delivers 500 hp and up to 1,700 lb-ft of torque.

Another new option includes the Detroit DT12 automated manual transmission that can be spec’d with Detroit-powered models. It features a creep mode, hill start aid, and a pneumatic shift and clutch control.

Answering a request from the Canadian market, wiring harness routing, clipping and wrapping no longer relies on plastic tubing – something that’s meant to help battle corrosion associated with de-icing chemicals.

Inside the truck, gauges have been enlarged, more information is delivered through a new LCD driver information display, and LED indicators help to track various functions and alerts. Controls on the standard steering wheel offer access to functions including cruise control, radio settings, and phones, too.

It’s also the first time the 4700 can be spec’d with a 40-inch low or ultra-low-roof StarLight sleeper, or similar space for storage.

Safety-related systems include the radar-triggered braking of Wabco OnGuard, Bendix lane departure cameras.