Wingman Fusion now standard on T680

Kenworth’s T680 on-highway tractors will now come standard with the Bendix Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system.

The system combines radar, camera, foundation brakes, and SafetyDirect from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, providing collision mitigation, lane departure warnings, braking when approaching stationary vehicles, and overspeed alerts and actions.

Wingman Fusion reportedly alerts drivers and decreases vehicle speed up to 40% more than the previous system known as Wingman Advanced, while also reducing false readings.

It’s also an option for Kenworth T880, T270, and T370 trucks.