Alberta’s spring weight limits begin March 23

Alberta’s spring season weights for heavy haul and Period 1 weights for service rigs will come into effect on March 23 on roads south of and including Township 35.

Winter season weights for heavy haul and Period 4 weights for service rigs remain in effect on roads north of the thaw line, according to a news release. The current road ban information on highways under the control of Alberta Transportation can be found here.

(Photo: Alberta Transportation)

Seasonal weights for heavy haul are set according to the following schedule: spring – weather dependant, subject to thaw depth readings of at least 25 cm and begins at same time as Period 1 weights for service rigs; post-thaw – June 16 (may begin one week earlier or one week later); summer – July 1; fall – Sept. 1; and winter – weather weather dependant, subject to frost depth readings of 75 cm or more.

Seasonal weights

Seasonal weights for service rigs are set according to the following schedule: Period 1 – weather dependant, subject to thaw depth readings of at least 25 cm and begins at same time as spring weights for heavy haul; Period 2 – June 16 (may begin one week earlier or one week later); Period 3 – July 16; and Period 4 – Sept. 1