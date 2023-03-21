Alberta’s spring weight limits begin March 23
Alberta’s spring season weights for heavy haul and Period 1 weights for service rigs will come into effect on March 23 on roads south of and including Township 35.
Winter season weights for heavy haul and Period 4 weights for service rigs remain in effect on roads north of the thaw line, according to a news release. The current road ban information on highways under the control of Alberta Transportation can be found here.
Seasonal weights for heavy haul are set according to the following schedule: spring – weather dependant, subject to thaw depth readings of at least 25 cm and begins at same time as Period 1 weights for service rigs; post-thaw – June 16 (may begin one week earlier or one week later); summer – July 1; fall – Sept. 1; and winter – weather weather dependant, subject to frost depth readings of 75 cm or more.
Seasonal weights
Seasonal weights for service rigs are set according to the following schedule: Period 1 – weather dependant, subject to thaw depth readings of at least 25 cm and begins at same time as spring weights for heavy haul; Period 2 – June 16 (may begin one week earlier or one week later); Period 3 – July 16; and Period 4 – Sept. 1
