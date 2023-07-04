Applications open for Ontario towing certificates

Applications for Ontario’s new certification program for tow operators, tow truck drivers, and vehicle storage operations are now officially open.

The regime — including training, insurance, vehicle safety, and criminal background check requirements – will require tow and vehicle storage operators to be certified by Jan. 1. Tow truck drivers will need to have certificates by July 2024.

Tow truck drivers who apply by June 30, 2024, won’t need to complete an approved training program until they renew. Those who apply on or after July 1, 2024, will need to complete approved training before applying, while drivers who have completed a ministry-approved training program in the past three years will not need to take it again.

Tow operators will need a valid Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR) or National Safety Certificate, meet vehicle safety requirements, and clear criminal background checks. They’ll also have to carry $1 million in liability insurance for personal injury or death and loss or damage to property, $100,000 in consumer vehicle insurance, and $50,000 in cargo liability insurance.

Vehicle storage operators will need to carry the same minimum insurance and meet zoning requirements for all vehicle storage locations, as well as pass criminal background checks.

All applicants need to complete a Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check no more than 90 days before applying.

Applications are $575 per year for tow operator certificates, while tow driver certificates cost $195 for three years. Vehicle storage certificates carry an annual $575 fee.