B.C. container truckers will see rate increase in July

The Office of the British Columbia Container Trucking Commissioner (OBCCTC) has increased the minimum rates for drivers that move drayage containers to and from the Vancouver ports and within the Lower Mainland.

As of July 1, 2024, independent owner-operators will see a 3.9% increase in wages, while company drivers will receive a minimum of $33.66 per hour.

The change applies to the drivers with 2,340 hours of experience, while truckers with less than the required hours of experience will receive a $32.26 per hour rate until they reach 2,340 hours.

The increase is based on the average annual increase in the 2023 B.C. Consumer Price Index – which was 3.9% – addressing the continuation of the wage gap correction rate for company drivers, the OBCCTC said in a release.

“Regular increases tied to the annual inflation rate would provide certainty and stability for drivers and licensees. This is the second year of the minimum rate adjustment.”

The new minimum rates reflect an assessment conducted by Cascadia Partners on compensation in the drayage sector, OBCCTC said. This process involved consultations with stakeholders within the trucking community and a rate review, culminating in the issuance of a final Consultation Report by the OBCCTC.

The Consultation Report determined that the minimum rates had fallen behind similar jurisdictions and resulted in unpredictable and dramatic wage increases since 2014.