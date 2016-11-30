B.C. lays out new guidelines for pilot car operators

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure launched new guidelines for pilot car operators, which clarifies the requirements for travel set out in provincial permits for oversize and overweight loads.

“As outlined in B.C. on the Move, our 10-year transportation plan, we committed to reviewing B.C.’s pilot car requirements and developing clear guidelines for pilot car drivers to operate by,” said Transportation and Infrastructure minister Todd Stone. “This new manual clearly lays out requirements for the pilot car operator, from equipment they must carry to driver movements, to make our highways safer for all motorists.”

The B.C. government said the new manual, which is the first of a two-part pilot car requirement review, is the most complete guide in Canada for pilot car operators. In addition to safety requirements, the manual includes route planning, contingency plans, pre-trip meetings, check required prior to travel, equipment and communication, traffic control and pilot car movements.

The second part of the review will include looking at the number of pilot cars required when escorting oversized loads throughout the province of B.C.

Any truck carrying an oversized load on B.C. highways or side roads must be ushered by a pilot car, but the requirements vary depending on the type of load, time of day and kind of road, which can make the process complex compared to other jurisdictions, according to the ministry.