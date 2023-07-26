B.C. to commence ELD enforcement Aug. 1

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said that as of Aug. 1, enforcement officers in the province may issue violation tickets to carriers who fail to equip a commercial motor vehicle with a certified electronic logging device (ELD).

The fine amount is $520, which results in a ticketed amount of $598 when the victim surcharge is included, the ministry told TruckNews.com.

Recently, the federal government imposed 60 new fines on truck drivers and carriers for Hours of Service violations – including those specific to mandated ELDs.

Coming in three tiers, the fines range from $300 to $1,000 for drivers, and $600 to $2,000 for motor carriers.

The B.C. ministry said the Motor Vehicle Act Regulation’s Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation is being amended as of Aug. 1. From that day, provincially regulated commercial vehicle operators in the province will also be required to use ELD.

In February, B.C. announced it intended to implement a number of ELD exemptions. Drivers operating under those exemptions are still subject to hours-of-service requirements and will continue to use a record of duty status to record their hours, but they will not be required to use an ELD to create the record of duty status.

The B.C. Trucking Association confirmed ELD enforcement will begin Aug. 1.