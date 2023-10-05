Border officers seize 65 kg of cocaine from truck at Surrey crossing

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized about 65 kg of cocaine from a commercial truck at the Pacific Highway port of entry in Surrey, B.C., on July 16.

The drugs were discovered after a detector dog honed in on four boxes during an examination, CBSA said yesterday in a press release.

The Edmonton driver was hauling a load of dried goods destined for Calgary, and arrested by the B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

Several charges have been recommended and the investigation is ongoing.

“The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service. I’m proud of the team at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry and of our valuable partnership with the RCMP as we work together to protect our communities and hold those who break Canada’s laws accountable,” said Nina Patel, CBSA’s regional director general – pacific region.

“This successful interdiction has prevented large quantities of illicit drugs that are often laced with deadly opioids, from making their way into our communities. It is also a demonstration of the CBSA, and the RCMP Federal Policing program’s unified, and unwavering commitment to protecting Canada’s border, from the most serious criminal elements that threaten our nation,” added A/Supt. Jillian Wellard, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects team