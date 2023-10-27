Canada ranked eighth among countries with strictest road rules

Canada is eighth among countries with the strictest road rules, with Norway taking the top spot.

Research from insurance firm Compare the Market AU analysed six different metrics from 17 countries, including blood alcohol limits, speed limits, mobile phone restrictions and seatbelt requirements, in order to determine which country has the strictest road rules.

Norway was ranked as the strictest country on the list, with an index score of 7.09 out of 10. The country has a low blood alcohol limit of 0.02BAC (blood alcohol concentration), lower speed limits on urban streets and rural roads (30km/h for residential areas and 80km/h on country roads), and mandatory seatbelt requirements.

(Table: Compare The Market AU)

France was second on the index (5.94/10), largely thanks to having the strictest rules regarding mobile phones. No driver is allowed to use their mobile phone, even with a hands-free setting.

Tied in third place were Colombia and Denmark, who both received an index score of 5.84 out of 10. Colombia’s lower highway speed limit of 100km/h and low blood alcohol limit of 0.02BAC helped offset the fact that seatbelts are required, but not strictly enforced.

In Denmark, drivers can use a mobile phone handsfree, but only if it is using a system built into the car. Having phone holder attachments to take calls hands free is not allowed, and this saw Denmark rank in the top three for strict road rules.

U.S. second from last on list

Adrian Taylor, Compare the Market’s general manager of general insurance, notes that drivers who don’t follow their country’s road rules can find that their insurance could increase in price.

The United States was ranked second from last on the list. The U.S. was ranked so low due to having the highest blood alcohol limit of 0.08BAC (the same amount as the U.K. and Mexico), and some high-speed limits for highways and country roads.