CTA urges U.S. to remove border vaccine rules

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is calling on the U.S. government to remove all Covid-19 entry requirements impacting non-U.S. citizens, including the Canadian trucking sector, by aligning with the Government of Canada to ensure border stability and support the Canada-U.S. supply chain and businesses on both sides of the border, according to a news release.

In a joint letter with the American Trucking Associations, both trucking groups urged that officials in Washington announce reciprocal changes while highlighting that truck drivers have remained essential workers and were permitted to cross the Canada-U.S. border during the first part of the pandemic, delivering much needed products to both countries.

The joint correspondence also outlined that trucking companies would benefit from the removal of the U.S. border vaccination policy through a significant increase to their cross-border driver pools, and an improved ability to deliver U.S. exports to the benefit of U.S. businesses and commerce.

These facts were further reinforced to the Council of Governors and National Governors Association, with CTA asking these groups to support and echo CTA’s request to Washington to remove the U.S. border mandate.

CTA reiterated that the reciprocity of these changes would add considerable freight capacity and allow the trucking sector to better service the constituents and businesses within many states these governors represent.