Driver involved in Humboldt collision pleads guilty to all charges

MELFORT, Sask. – Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of the semi-truck involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision, today plead guilty to all 29 charges against him.

Sidhu, 29, was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Media reports indicate it could take up to five days before sentencing is announced, and the case was adjourned until Jan. 28.

Following the release of a study by McElhanney Consulting Services, which recommended 13 safety enhancements to the intersection where the incident took place, the judge for the case granted more time for Sidhu and his lawyer to enter a plea.

Sidhu, a Calgary resident, was arrested July 6 at his home. He was a driver for Calgary carrier Adesh Deol Trucking, of which the owner, Sukhmander Singh, faces eight charges of not complying with federal and provincial safety regulations.

Sidhu faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for dangerous driving causing death, and a max of 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.