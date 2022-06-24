FMCSA banishes ELD to “revoked” list

The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has added the ArionT ELD to its list of revoked devices.

It appears to be the first device to be revoked by FMCSA itself, joining a list of nearly 60 devices that have been “self-revoked” and added to the Revoked Devices list.

Carriers using a revoked device must stop using it immediately, and can resort to paper logs or logging software for up to 60 days. By Aug. 24, anyone still using the ArionT ELD will be out of compliance and at risk of penalties, the FMCSA warns.

The company that supplied the ELD can choose to bring it into compliance, however, FMCSA advises those who are using the device to make alternate plans so they can remain compliant Aug. 24.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the revoked ArionT after that date will be placed out of service for “no record of duty status,” the FMCSA says in a written notice.