Glider cap will remain at 300 for U.S. manufacturers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reversed a previous decision not to enforce a cap on glider vehicles.

A court challenge has stopped an early-July decision by then agency administrator Scott Pruitt to delay the new cap by a year.

The cap will keep glider manufacturers to a maximum of 300 vehicles for the year – a possible reduction from the previous cap which kept manufacturers from exceeding the number produced in their highest year between 2010 and 2014.

Pruitt had assured manufacturers and suppliers the EPA wouldn’t pursue action against those that exceeded the 2018 proposed cap, but kept to the cap for the previous year, but that decision was overturned by a U.S. Federal Court.

The court granted an emergency stay environmental groups asked for while they challenged the EPA decision through a law suit, reports Landline Magazine.

Following the court challenge now Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler reversed the agency’s decision in a statement made Friday.