Hours of Service exemption for carriers, drivers providing relief to Nova Scotia wildfires

Transport Canada has issued an Hours of Service exemption for extra-provincial carriers and drivers engaged in the transport of essential supplies and equipment in direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

The exemption is valid until the earliest of either June 12, 2023 at 23:59 EST or the date on which the exemption is cancelled in writing by the minister where he is of the opinion that it is no longer in the public interest, or that it is likely to affect motor carrier safety.

The Barrington Lake wildfire in Shelburne County is still out of control covering 24,980 hectares (250 square kilometres), according to a Nova Scotia government update on June 5. There are five active wildfires in the province.

The exemption is subject to conditions that can be found here.