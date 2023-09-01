New air brake learning modules, tests come to Ontario

Ontario introduces its new air brake learning module today (Sept. 1), replacing in-person air brake knowledge tests that truck drivers had to complete when renewing Z endorsements on their driver’s licences.

Those renewing a licence must now complete the online module before going to one of the DriveTest centers that administrate licensing in the province.

“If drivers have not completed the module, they need to return to the DriveTest center after its completion or they can request to do the learning onsite,” deputy registrar of motor vehicles Alfred Sean Doussept says in a memo to carriers.

(File photo: TSE Brakes)

Onsite learning will be subject to DriveTest space and hours.

The online learning module can be accessed through any device and will take about 30 minutes to complete.

The process involves creating an account that includes recording names exactly as they appear on a licence, uploading a picture of the licence, and a headshot.

Once the learning module is completed, drivers can download or print a Certificate of Completion to be provided at a DriveTest center or Driver Certification Program.