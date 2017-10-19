New spill response regulations in B.C. to impact carriers

VICTORIA, B.C. – The British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) is notifying its members that they will have one year to prepare and comply with the province’s new land-based spill response regulations.

The B.C. government announced Oct. 13 that commencing Oct. 30, transporters of liquid petroleum products of 10,000 liters or more within the province will require plans in place to manage a spill.

Thought the land-based spill mandate takes effect Oct. 30, the BCTA said trucking companies have a compliance deadline of Oct. 30, 2018.

“These initial regulations increase responsibility, transparency and accountability for those who own as well as transport potentially dangerous products through our province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Our government will continue to develop a robust spill prevention, response and recovery program that improves initial response standards, and complements the federal marine spill regime to protect our coastal waters.”

The new regulation places responsibility for the cost of cleaning up the spill on the carrier, and will apply to pipeline, rail, and truck company owners.

Called the Spill Preparedness, Response and Recovery Regulations, the new rule means trucking companies hauling liquid petroleum products must develop and implement a spill contingency plan; define requirements for drills and exercises; mandate record-keeping for spill preparedness and response; have enhanced reporting and set additional cost recovery mechanisms; and enable government to require plans for recovery.

The BCTA has been working with the provincial government on this matter, and will continue to do so for further clarity on the implementation of the new regulation.