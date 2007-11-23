Nova Scotia to bring in photo radar

HALIFAX, N.S. — Nova Scotia plans to introduce photo radar and ban cellphone use while driving as part of a new bill on road safety.

The provincial government said it will introduce an 18-month pilot program, allowing police to use photo radar under certain circumstances.

The bill also targets the use of handheld cell phones while driving, the Tories announced.

These new laws will reduce road injuries and deaths, and stop much unnecessary suffering by the families and friends whose loved ones become victims of road crashes, said Transport Minister Murray Scott.