Nova Scotia to bring in photo radar

HALIFAX, N.S. — Nova Scotia plans to introduce photo radar and ban cellphone use while driving as part of a new bill on road safety.
The provincial government said it will introduce an 18-month pilot program, allowing police to use photo radar under certain circumstances.
The bill also targets the use of handheld cell phones while driving, the Tories announced.
These new laws will reduce road injuries and deaths, and stop much unnecessary suffering by the families and friends whose loved ones become victims of road crashes, said Transport Minister Murray Scott.
Well photo radar may be good but since you cannot even trust the Police to keep the equipment they handle daily in calibration, these photo radar machines will rarely see calibration.
I was ticketed once and asked to see my speed on the gun and the cop said it was erased. This was prior to smart phones and so I could not even take a picture of the blank screen. Also, there was a woman in the car with him and when I asked who she was he told me it was none of my business. She was in a skirt and sleeveless revealing top. I guessed it was his girlfriend and he was none to happy with me especially when I said I would see him in court. I went to court and he lied through his teeth that there was nobody in the car with him. So, please have no faith in the law as they will lie like a rug.