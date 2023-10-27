Nova Scotia to delay ELD requirement for provincially regulated carriers

Nova Scotia’s Registry of Motor Vehicles has advised that the province is putting the brakes on electronic logging device (ELD) requirement for provincially regulated carriers in the province, according to an Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association news release. The requirement was originally scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the province, “while the Department of Public Works (DPW) recognizes the potential benefits of requiring carriers operating only in Nova Scotia to install and use ELDs, we have decided to take some time to continue monitoring the implementation of the federal and other provincial/territorial mandates and seek industry input before making a final decision on the provincial approach.

“DPW remains committed to commercial vehicle safety and will communicate updates and consult with the industry as things progress.”

No future implementation date was provided, APTA said.