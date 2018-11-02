OTA weighs in on new Drive Clean program

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has given the province input on how its new Drive Clean program should look.

It also wants incentives given to fleets who adopt low-emissions equipment. The Ontario government recently announced the cancellation of the Drive Clean program for passenger vehicles, which will be replaced by an updated program that will focus on heavy vehicles.

OTA’s suggestions include:

The phasing-out the heavy-duty Drive Clean Program because of the overwhelming pass rates in the province;

Opposing a lengthy on-board diagnostic (OBD) test, and focusing on more impactful issues such as compliance with engine tampering to improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions;

The development of a cost-effective and focused inspection program dealing with emissions systems and speed limiter component tampering;

The establishment of several working groups to explore, review and research procedures surrounding OBD testing; enforcement protocols, when a review of Motor Vehicle Inspection Station (MVIS) are triggered; and the various industry reasons for the use of delete kits to help shape future enforcement policies.

“OTA looks forward to working with its members and the MECP in working through these complex issues that will continue to level the playing field, reduce regulatory burdens and costs, and focus enforcement on the segment of the trucking industry that truly needs it,” says OTA president Stephen Laskowski.