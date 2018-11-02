OTA weighs in on new Drive Clean program

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has given the province input on how its new Drive Clean program should look.
It also wants incentives given to fleets who adopt low-emissions equipment. The Ontario government recently announced the cancellation of the Drive Clean program for passenger vehicles, which will be replaced by an updated program that will focus on heavy vehicles.
OTA’s suggestions include:
“OTA looks forward to working with its members and the MECP in working through these complex issues that will continue to level the playing field, reduce regulatory burdens and costs, and focus enforcement on the segment of the trucking industry that truly needs it,” says OTA president Stephen Laskowski.
Have your say: