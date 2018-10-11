Owner of carrier involved in Humboldt collision charged

REGINA, Sask. – The owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus collision has been charged with eight counts of failing to comply with safety regulations.

Sukhmander Singh, owner of Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking, will face seven federal charges, including two counts of failing to maintain HOS logs, three counts of failing to monitor the compliance of a driver, and two counts of having more than one log for a given day. The final charge is under provincial regulations for failure to possess or follow a written safety program.

The driver of the truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was charged in July with 29 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and bodily injury.

The April 6 collision resulted in 16 deaths and 13 injuries.

Singh will first appear in court Nov. 9 in Calgary.