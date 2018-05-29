Pilot Flying J is helping drivers get ready for CVSA Roadcheck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Roadcheck is coming and to help drivers through the inspections Pilot Flying J is offering free mid-trip inspections.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck event will run June 5-7 and will focus on Hours of Service (HoS) compliance.

The CVSA says HoS was the top reason drivers were placed out-of-service during 2017’s annual Roadcheck. Drivers should be prepared for the checks on all operational and mechanical fronts, however.

The CVSA inspections conducted will primarily be North American Standard Level I inspections, which are made up of a 37-step procedure, including brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, and windshield wipers.

The three most common mechanical reasons for failing an inspection are tires, brakes and lights. By focusing on these items in the mid-trip inspections Pilot Flying J is hoping to reduce the number of violations drivers receive.

“Leading up to the event, Pilot Flying J Truck Care is here to provide necessary preparation tips to professional drivers and to help ensure trucks meet the requirements necessary for the checks. By offering free mid-trip inspections, our hope is that we help more professional drivers pass the checks successfully,” said director of operations for Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Centers Jason Davis.

Other tips for passing through the CVSA Roadcheck without incident include wearing a seatbelt, ensuring all proper documentation is up-to-date and easily accessible, ensuring all tires, wheels, rims and hubs are free from damage, and making sure all lights are properly mounted and functioning.

The free mid-trip inspections will be available until June 7 through the Pilot Flying J Care program at 16 Pilot Flying J Truck Care Service Centers. Roadside assistance is also available.