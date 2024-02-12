Roadcheck to focus on tractor protection systems, alcohol and drugs

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck is scheduled for May 14-16. The high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative takes place in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

This year, International Roadcheck will have two focus areas – tractor protection systems and alcohol and controlled substance possession.

Halton Regional Police Service Constable Shane Barnes discovers a leaking fuel tank during an International Roadcheck inspection in Halton Hills, Ont in 2023. The vehicle was put out of service. (File photo: Leo Barros)

CVSA-certified law enforcement personnel will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh/inspection stations, temporary sites and mobile patrols to verify compliance with federal, state, provincial or territorial regulations. Data from the 72 hours of International Roadcheck will be collected and the results will be released this summer.

The number of prohibited drivers listed in the U.S. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse has been increasing. International Roadcheck will serve as a reminder to motor carriers to establish and strictly enforce clear policies to prevent controlled substance and alcohol possession or use in the workplace.

Increasing awareness

In addition, by focusing on the tractor protection systems, the enforcement blitz aims to increase awareness for drivers, motor carriers, technicians and enforcement personnel of these critically important vehicle components; specifically, the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and anti-bleed back valve, which may be overlooked during trip and roadside inspections.

Last year, Canadian enforcement teams placed 20.5% of inspected vehicles out of service during International Roadcheck, compared to a 19.3% out-of-service rate in the U.S.

Teams completed 4,247 Level I, II and III Inspections on this side of the border, placing 1,453 vehicles and 260 drivers out of service, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) reported. In the U.S., there were 53,847 inspections, with 15,932 vehicles and 5,020 drivers placed out of service.

But most equipment and drivers were good to go. Truckers earned CVSA decals for 14,032 power units and 5,814 trailers, meaning the equipment won’t be subject to inspections for the next three months.