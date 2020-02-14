Scheduling exemptions for truckers being formalized

OTTAWA, Ont. – A federal regulatory process is now underway to formalize a series of trucking-related exemptions from scheduling requirements that apply to other industries.

Those scheduling requirements from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) came into force on Sept. 1, requiring employees to have a written copy of their full schedules at least 96 hours in advance of a work week, and a minimum 24 hours of written notice about any shift changes.

But job classes like truck drivers, courier drivers, material handlers, warehouse workers, and shipper-receivers received an interim exemption following a submission by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) that was backed by several other trucking, manufacturing, and resource sector representatives.

The exemptions have so far been communicated through formal Interpretations, Policies and Guidelines used by enforcement officials.

“When we dealt with this issue last fall, there was not enough time to have these exemptions solidified in regulation before the fall federal election,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

“There has been rapid changes occurring in all freight sectors and the economy itself. Rapid changes that demand flexibility,” he added in a press release. “Key operational trends like just-in-time inventory, 24-hour package delivery, and variable production – among a host of other trends and practices – cannot be disregarded by government policy. We are hopeful these consultations will recognize these essential facts and will put these exemptions in regulation.”