Six inspectors join P.E.I.’s commercial vehicle safety team

Six Prince Edward Island residents have graduated as commercial vehicle safety officers. They are qualified to conduct roadside inspections on commercial trucks, trailers, and buses anywhere on P.E.I., according to a news release.

Graduate Schurman Peters said, “I love everything about it. It feels good helping people and our communities. I can’t wait to use everything that I’ve learned.”

(Photo: P.E.I. Transportation and Infrastructure)

The officers completed a North American inspection program through the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Graduates of the program can conduct consistent commercial vehicle inspections across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Schurman and co-workers work at the Borden-Carleton truck scales and will begin their roadside checks soon. The new officers will increase the number of commercial vehicle inspections by about 200 each year.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson celebrated their accomplishment at a graduation ceremony in Charlottetown.

“As highway safety ambassadors, they provide valuable support to commercial drivers and transport companies about the importance of preventative maintenance on commercial vehicles,” Hudson said. “It is wonderful to see the team develop skills and experience knowing that they are helping residents and visitors stay safe out there.”