Truck driver had multiple violations prior to Humboldt bus collision

MELFORT, Sask. – A document presented during the sentencing hearing for the truck driver involved in the Humboldt tragedy indicates he committed 70 violations during the 11 days leading up to the April 6 collision.

Several media outlets attending the hearing reported that a Saskatchewan government report said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu should not have been permitted to operate a truck when he ran a stop sign causing the collision with the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstruction Report made available in court Jan. 28 revealed the violations, which were primarily for missing information in the driver logbook.

Families of the victims are currently presenting impact statements in court as part of the sentencing hearing, which will conclude this Friday.