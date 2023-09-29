Trucking companies face steep TFW program sanctions

Two numbered trucking companies faced some of the steepest sanctions for failing to comply with Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) requirements, following Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) inspections between April 2022 and April 2023.

A Winnipeg transportation business known as 10047179 Manitoba Ltd. was fined $258,000 and banned from the program for five years for failing to provide adequate wages, adequate accommodations, and safe working conditions, among other violations.

Edmonton-based 1819856 Alberta Ltd. was fined $152,250 and banned for five years for failing to provide adequate wages and working conditions, comply with federal and provincial laws that regulate employment, and documents required to assess compliance with program conditions.

ESDC completed 2,100 inspections and found 94% of the employers complied with the rules. Ninety-three employers faced administrative monetary penalties, while 23 were issued warnings, and seven are now banned from the program – some of them for up to five years.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program allows employers to hire a foreign worker when no Canadians or permanent residents are available for the work.

A full list of sanctioned employers can be found here.