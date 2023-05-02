U.S. removing border vaccine requirements on May 12

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will be removing border vaccine requirements impacting all non-U.S. citizens entering the country as of May 12.

“Beginning May 12, 2023, DHS will no longer require non-U.S. travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request. DHS intends to rescind these Title 19 travel restrictions in alignment with the end of the Public Health Emergency and the termination of the Presidential Proclamation on air travel,” the department said in a statement.

The White House also confirmed the removal of the mandate along with a number of additional Covid-related emergency measures, and further stating that additional details relating to the ending of these requirements would be available in the coming days.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a news release that it continues to work on several additional border barriers and areas where border policies remain misaligned with a coalition of trucking groups, including the American Trucking Associations, National Tank Truck Carriers and Truckload Carriers Association.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada said in a statement, “The PMTC is happy to see this requirement removed and to fully allow open travel of essential workers, such as truck drivers, to occur again, regardless of vaccination status. This move will help to bring some drivers back into the cross border trade and alleviate some supply chain constraints.”