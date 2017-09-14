AMTA partnership aims to help bring missing children home

CALGARY, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has partnered with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) to help increase the scope of the organization.

“When it comes to important causes, the AMTA is always ready to use our various channels of communication to share information,” said AMTA president Lorraine Card. “In the event a child goes missing, it is a social duty for everyone to be engaged, and we are pleased to help the MCSC bring attention to these issues and other initiatives that support such issues.”

The AMTA will also become a CodeSearch partner, which is a rapid response program App that engages corporate Canada in partnership with MCSC and law enforcement to find missing children.

“A partnership with the AMTA is an incredible opportunity,” said Amanda Pick, CEO of MCSC. “We know that it only takes one person in the right place at the right time to help a missing child. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, commercial transport vehicles are in every community across Canada. The drivers behind the wheel of those trucks are ideally positioned to provide the valuable eyes and ears in the search for missing children.”